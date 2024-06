Bulls start the new season away in Graz

The Austrian Bundesliga published the fixture list for the 2024/25 basic round on Friday morning, with runners-up Salzburg already facing some tough challenges at the start. To kick things off, the Bulls have to travel to Graz on August 2 (20:30) to face newly promoted GAK (with new signing Moritz Eder from FC Pinzgau). The big cracker in the first round is Rapid against Sturm Graz (August 4, 5 p.m.). The second round is also the first home game for coach Pep Lijnders and Co. on August 10 (19:30) when Blau-Weiß Linz come to the city of Mozart. As a reminder: Last September, coach Gerald Scheiblehner's team took three points from Salzburg.