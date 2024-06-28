Animals on wooden posts
Macabre deterrent: Ravens as “crop protection”
Dead conspecifics as a deterrent against eating damage: animal rights activists immediately reported this macabre case to the police. The sad truth, however, is that exceptions in the Animal Protection Act allow these intelligent birds to be shot. A referendum is now being held at EU level to take action against cruelty like this.
You've seen them in stores: plastic ravens that are usually mounted on balconies to deter smaller birds. However, what a Krone reader discovered in a field near Ferschnitz in the district of Amstetten took her breath away: a farmer had distributed six dead ravens there by "mounting" them on wooden sticks where they could be seen from afar.
"I was simply stunned - it left me speechless," reports an employee of the Amstetten Region Animal Welfare Association, who visited the site after receiving the report: "Of course, we immediately filed a complaint."
Exceptions in the law: animal rights activists launch petition for a referendum
"The birds are likely to have been shot recently to prevent conspecifics from eating the forage maize. Crows and ravens are extremely intelligent animals and would recognize dummies," says the animal rights activist. Unfortunately, the fact is that the report will have no consequences for the animal abusers: according to the Lower Austrian Hunting Act, hooded crows and ravens are "non-huntable game" and therefore may not be deliberately killed. "But all district authorities have made exceptions here - with the exception of Krems and St. Pölten," says animal welfare expert Clemens Purtscher.
Information on the referendum: www.bundesjagdgesetz.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.