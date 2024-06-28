Macabre deterrent: Ravens as “crop protection”



Exceptions in the law: animal rights activists launch petition for a referendum

"The birds are likely to have been shot recently to prevent conspecifics from eating the forage maize. Crows and ravens are extremely intelligent animals and would recognize dummies," says the animal rights activist. Unfortunately, the fact is that the report will have no consequences for the animal abusers: according to the Lower Austrian Hunting Act, hooded crows and ravens are "non-huntable game" and therefore may not be deliberately killed. "But all district authorities have made exceptions here - with the exception of Krems and St. Pölten," says animal welfare expert Clemens Purtscher.