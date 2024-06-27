Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Accident in Slovakia

EuroCity collides with bus – five people dead

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 20:05

At least five people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a EuroCity train and a bus at an unrestricted level crossing in Slovakia early on Thursday evening.

comment0 Kommentare

According to local media, the collision occurred near Nove Zamky, around 110 kilometers east of the Slovakian capital Bratislava. The EuroCity was on its way from the Czech capital Prague to the Hungarian capital Budapest when the serious accident occurred, the AP news agency reported.

Video footage (see tweet above) showed that the train's locomotive was on fire. The important railroad line connecting Bratislava with Budapest has been closed until further notice, it said.

Bus was literally torn apart in crash
The public TV station RTVS reported that the bus was literally torn apart in the collision. The locomotive of the train had started to burn. It was initially unclear why the terrible accident occurred at the unrestricted level crossing.

Signal system damaged by flooding
There was speculation in the media that the signal system at the level crossing could have been damaged by the flooding that had been going on since Wednesday evening. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

According to the Slovakian railroad company ZSSK, the more than 100 stranded passengers of the train involved in the accident were taken by bus to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf