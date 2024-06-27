Accident in Slovakia
EuroCity collides with bus – five people dead
At least five people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a EuroCity train and a bus at an unrestricted level crossing in Slovakia early on Thursday evening.
According to local media, the collision occurred near Nove Zamky, around 110 kilometers east of the Slovakian capital Bratislava. The EuroCity was on its way from the Czech capital Prague to the Hungarian capital Budapest when the serious accident occurred, the AP news agency reported.
Video footage (see tweet above) showed that the train's locomotive was on fire. The important railroad line connecting Bratislava with Budapest has been closed until further notice, it said.
Bus was literally torn apart in crash
The public TV station RTVS reported that the bus was literally torn apart in the collision. The locomotive of the train had started to burn. It was initially unclear why the terrible accident occurred at the unrestricted level crossing.
Signal system damaged by flooding
There was speculation in the media that the signal system at the level crossing could have been damaged by the flooding that had been going on since Wednesday evening. There was initially no official confirmation of this.
According to the Slovakian railroad company ZSSK, the more than 100 stranded passengers of the train involved in the accident were taken by bus to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
