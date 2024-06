Drunk man (59) digs up dead ex-wife’s urn

Found in front of the door

However, the 59-year-old preferred to go to the police himself. He is said to have initially stated that he had found the urn on his doorstep. It was only later that he told the whole story and reported it himself. Both men have now been charged with disturbing the peace of the dead, which carries a prison sentence of up to six months. The 51-year-old will also have to answer for coercion.