Arian case: police rule out foul play

Child's body was discovered during mowing work

Six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde-Elm has been missing since April 22. For around a week, hundreds of emergency services searched for the autistic child - on land, from the air and in the water. On Monday afternoon, a farmer found a dead child during mowing work in a meadow in Estorf in the district of Stade. An autopsy was carried out on the body to determine the identity, cause of death and time of death.