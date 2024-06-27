Vorteilswelt
Autopsy of the body

Arian case: police rule out foul play

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 13:04

Following the discovery of a child's body in the north of Lower Saxony in Germany, the autopsy has revealed no evidence of foul play. This was announced by the police in Rotenburg an der Wümme on Thursday together with the public prosecutor's office in Stade.

comment0 Kommentare

Accordingly, no evidence of criminal acts was found. The investigators assume that the child is Arian, who has been missing since April. An intensive search had been carried out for him.

The police announced that they would not be releasing many details about the sad case. "In consideration of the personal rights of the deceased child and his relatives, no details of the cause of death will be given", they said in a statement.

Investigations to identify the body beyond doubt are still pending. "However, the police assume with a high degree of probability that the deceased child is Arian from Elm, who has been missing since April," the statement said.

Child's body was discovered during mowing work
Six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde-Elm has been missing since April 22. For around a week, hundreds of emergency services searched for the autistic child - on land, from the air and in the water. On Monday afternoon, a farmer found a dead child during mowing work in a meadow in Estorf in the district of Stade. An autopsy was carried out on the body to determine the identity, cause of death and time of death.

