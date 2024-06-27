Autopsy of the body
Arian case: police rule out foul play
Following the discovery of a child's body in the north of Lower Saxony in Germany, the autopsy has revealed no evidence of foul play. This was announced by the police in Rotenburg an der Wümme on Thursday together with the public prosecutor's office in Stade.
Accordingly, no evidence of criminal acts was found. The investigators assume that the child is Arian, who has been missing since April. An intensive search had been carried out for him.
The police announced that they would not be releasing many details about the sad case. "In consideration of the personal rights of the deceased child and his relatives, no details of the cause of death will be given", they said in a statement.
Investigations to identify the body beyond doubt are still pending. "However, the police assume with a high degree of probability that the deceased child is Arian from Elm, who has been missing since April," the statement said.
Child's body was discovered during mowing work
Six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde-Elm has been missing since April 22. For around a week, hundreds of emergency services searched for the autistic child - on land, from the air and in the water. On Monday afternoon, a farmer found a dead child during mowing work in a meadow in Estorf in the district of Stade. An autopsy was carried out on the body to determine the identity, cause of death and time of death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.