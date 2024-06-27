Asmik Grigorian
Star soprano made the music theater tremble
A tremor went through the Musiktheater Linz: 1200 visitors cheered the Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian, who gave a brilliant end to the season in the popular classical series "Great Voices". The world star shone with a strong voice and emotionality - two encores.
The "Great Voices" series with great classical voices in the Linz Musiktheater came to a climax with the impressive Asmik Grigorian. The Bruckner Orchestra was conducted by Takeshi Moriuchi, who led the grandiose gala concert with great power, precision and care.
The orchestra was joined by very young opera students: Zusana Petrasová (mezzo-soprano), Martin Enger Holm (tenor) and Christoph Gerhardus (baritone). A nice gesture by the world star to perform with students. The ability to coloratura is still developing in the soprano, the volume is growing in the tenor and there is still some catching up to do in agogics and intonation.
What makes the evening so unforgettable?
Grigorian certainly shone in all the works by Dvořák, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky and Puccini. Why is that? Is it her versatility, her strong emotionality, which makes it possible to understand works without understanding a word of the foreign language? Is it her dramatic talent or is it her incomparably beautiful voice with its clear, dark, wild timbre?
All this, paired with lightness and humility, makes the singer authentically resonate and resonate. Only the opening aria of Rusalka ("Mond, der du am tiefen Himmel stehst") I have heard more convincingly from Erica Eloff in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
