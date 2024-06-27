Coup in Bolivia: ex-military chief arrested

New army chief already sworn in

In the presidential palace itself, the new military commander, José Wilson Sanchez, has just been sworn in. He called for the restoration of peace and order. "I order all forces mobilized on the streets to return to their units," said Sanchez, adding: "We ask that the blood of our soldiers not be spilled." According to eyewitnesses, the military apparently followed Sanchez's request. They withdrew and the police took control of the square again.