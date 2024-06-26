Farmer tried to impale his neighbor

"Fuck you, you old bastard"

The eleven-year dispute between the two men finally came to a head on August 20, 2023. The 44-year-old cattle farmer was standing on the village street in Parsberg with his van to unload something. At this point, the 71-year-old also wanted to drive through with his tractor. "Drive away or I'll just push you away," he is said to have said to his neighbor. The latter did not comply with the request, whereupon Ulrich F. followed up with the words "Die, you old bastard!".