Trial in Nuremberg
Farmer tried to impale his neighbor
A brutal farmer who tried to impale his neighbor with an iron bar is currently on trial in Nuremberg. The dispute between the two began eleven years ago when the attacked Alexander K. was renting a farm in Bavaria.
No one knows exactly what caused it. According to a "Bild" report, the two men attacked each other with pitchforks and iron bolts for years. Even small things escalated: when the son of Alexander K. (44) rode his bike too close to the house of Ulrich F. (71), the farmer threw cobblestones at him. A court then ordered an approach ban. The reports kept coming in.
"Fuck you, you old bastard"
The eleven-year dispute between the two men finally came to a head on August 20, 2023. The 44-year-old cattle farmer was standing on the village street in Parsberg with his van to unload something. At this point, the 71-year-old also wanted to drive through with his tractor. "Drive away or I'll just push you away," he is said to have said to his neighbor. The latter did not comply with the request, whereupon Ulrich F. followed up with the words "Die, you old bastard!".
This was followed by action. The farmer rammed the van seven meters away and finally attacked his neighbor. He pushed him against a container with the shovel and stabbed him with an iron bar, according to the indictment.
I don't care if Mr. K. dies. He threatened me with a baguette.
Der angeklagte Landwirt Ulrich F.
Life-threatening injuries
Alexander K. suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital. When the police rang Ulrich F.'s doorbell, he is said to have said nothing but confused sentences. "I don't care if Mr. K. dies. He threatened me with a baguette."
The trial began on Tuesday in Nuremberg, and a verdict is due on July 11. The brutal man faces up to 15 years in prison.
