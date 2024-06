Car crashed into traffic lights: two people injured

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a 68-year-old female driver from the district of Südoststeiermark was driving on the B 68 from Wünschendorf towards Hofstätten an der Raab when she apparently overlooked the red light at a traffic light. She was unable to brake fast enough and crashed into the oncoming car of a 22-year-old woman from the district of Weiz.