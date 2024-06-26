Marriage off!
Anna Netrebko: separation from Yusif Eyvazov
Anna Netrebko's marriage is over: the opera diva and her husband Yusif Eyvazov have separated!
Probably the most prominent couple in the world of classical music has split up: Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will be going their own ways in future. "After ten happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to part ways," the two singers said in a joint statement.
Still professionally connected
And further: "We remain close friends, united in our shared love for Tiago." Netrebko's son is the result of his relationship with Erwin Schrott.
"We are looking forward to the already announced and future joint performances," the couple also made it clear that they would continue to work together artistically in the future. For example, Netrebko and Eyvazov can currently be seen in a "Turandot" at La Scala and in August in a "Tosca" at the Arena in Verona.
"We will make no further comments and thank everyone for respecting our private lives," the couple concluded in their statement.
Shared love of opera
With this decision, the classical music business has probably lost its most glamorous couple. The world-class soprano with dual Austrian-Russian citizenship and the tenor from Azerbaijan met and fell in love while working together on a "Manon Lescaut" in Rome in 2014.
They married back in 2015. As a result, the artist couple became a fixed star on the opera stage and in the media's society coverage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
