Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Marriage off!

Anna Netrebko: separation from Yusif Eyvazov

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 15:09

Anna Netrebko's marriage is over: the opera diva and her husband Yusif Eyvazov have separated!

comment0 Kommentare

Probably the most prominent couple in the world of classical music has split up: Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will be going their own ways in future. "After ten happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to part ways," the two singers said in a joint statement.

Still professionally connected
And further: "We remain close friends, united in our shared love for Tiago." Netrebko's son is the result of his relationship with Erwin Schrott.

+1
Fotos

"We are looking forward to the already announced and future joint performances," the couple also made it clear that they would continue to work together artistically in the future. For example, Netrebko and Eyvazov can currently be seen in a "Turandot" at La Scala and in August in a "Tosca" at the Arena in Verona.

"We will make no further comments and thank everyone for respecting our private lives," the couple concluded in their statement.

Shared love of opera
With this decision, the classical music business has probably lost its most glamorous couple. The world-class soprano with dual Austrian-Russian citizenship and the tenor from Azerbaijan met and fell in love while working together on a "Manon Lescaut" in Rome in 2014.

Despite the end of their marriage, Netrebko and Eyvazov want to continue performing together on stage. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Roman Vondrous / CTK )
Despite the end of their marriage, Netrebko and Eyvazov want to continue performing together on stage.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Roman Vondrous / CTK )

They married back in 2015. As a result, the artist couple became a fixed star on the opera stage and in the media's society coverage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Anna Netrebko
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf