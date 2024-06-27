With success
Styrians defend themselves against a composting plant in the forest
A commercial composting plant caused a stir in a small settlement in Eibiswald last week: The residents had apparently only found out about the plans by chance. However, the residents got together and successfully put up a fight against the planned construction.
It seems a little strange that no one in the tranquil settlement in Aibl near Eibiswald apparently knew or was informed of the plans to build a composting plant covering several thousand square meters in the adjacent forest. "It was pure coincidence," says Werner Konrad, the local resident who would have been closest to the plant at 200 meters as the crow flies.
Styrian took matters into his own hands
At the end of the previous week, an acquaintance saw the notice in the Deutschlandsberg district administration office that a hearing was planned for the case and informed a friend from Eibiswald. He in turn turned to Werner Konrad for help. "Because people know that I'm reliable and that I care." And the Styrian took matters into his own hands straight away.
He first found out exactly what was planned and a lawyer was called in via a neighbor. Then the neighbors formulated their objections: "First of all, we fear increased noise pollution from the traffic. And we are afraid that our groundwater wells and spring wells could become contaminated or unusable." Of course, odor nuisance is also to be expected.
Plant could attract vermin
Another fear of local residents is that the plant could attract vermin. But what stands out in addition to all this is the annoyance that no one spoke to them in advance or presented the project. "None of us knew anything," says Werner Konrad angrily. "They quietly and secretly got it off the ground behind the residents' backs."
I am very grateful to everyone who actively helped and stuck together. It shows that even small citizens can make a difference.
Initiator Werner Konrad
Bild: Fürbass Josef
The municipality of Eibiswald says that commercial permits are a matter for the district authority. "We have no party status in this matter," explains Head of Office Christian Krottmaier when asked by Krone. However, the project can be viewed at the BH.
150 signatures collected in just a few days
At the beginning of the week, there was a showdown in front of the municipal office. Werner Konrad and 50 supporters marched up to make their objections known at the hearing. A list of signatures with the names of 150 supporters was also presented. "I rode from house to house on a scooter for this," says the Eibiswald resident with justifiable pride. But the spook was soon over.
Josef Kogler from the Deutschlandsberg district authority explained to the "Krone" that the application for a commercial license had been withdrawn by the applicant (a local waste disposal company). And it is unlikely that he will submit a new one.
"Grateful to everyone who helped"
"By sticking together, we were able to turn the tide," says Werner Konrad happily. "I am very grateful to everyone who actively helped and stuck together. You can see that even small citizens can make a difference."
