Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mercedes wants to win

Wolff confident: “It’s a good feeling”

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 11:50

Mercedes won eight world championship titles as a constructor from 2014 to 2021, before their dominance came to an abrupt end with the dawn of the "ground effect" era in 2022. Last year, the team led by Team Principal Toto Wolff failed to win a single race in a Formula 1 season for the first time since 2012. However, there is currently a noticeable upswing in the Mercedes garage after the first two podium finishes this year. The star empire is confident that the fundamental breakthrough has been achieved.

comment0 Kommentare

George Russell took third place in Canada, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his first podium of the season in third place in Spain last weekend. Russell led the race at the start in both Montreal and Montmelo. Mercedes were also clearly faster than their rivals Ferrari - not only in the race, but also in qualifying.

So there is definitely evidence to suggest a Mercedes renaissance. "What has changed in the last two or three races is that we have modified the car so that it has a sensible balance between high and low speed and a sensible balance in the corners," explained Technical Director James Allison after the Canadian Grand Prix. Previously, the W15 could either be set up well for slow cornering sections or for fast corners, "but you couldn't get it right in both at the same time," he said.

Not at the finish line yet
Before the trip to Montreal, however, the technical managers are likely to have stumbled across something that would substantially improve performance on the road in the fragile interplay between aerodynamics, suspension and track. Allison did not want to go into detail about this. He only said this much: "This balance is crucial for a driver to ensure that the car reacts exactly as he would like it to."

George Russell took the last victory for Mercedes so far (Bild: GEPA pictures)
George Russell took the last victory for Mercedes so far
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

However, Mercedes is still "not quite there yet", as Wolff put it before his personal home Grand Prix in Spielberg. "We still have to do more to catch up with the drivers ahead of us. Nevertheless, we are on a positive development path and it is a good feeling to be back in the game," said the Viennese. Allison emphasized: "I think we can definitely get the car to be really competitive this season and we don't have to fear any track."

Waiting since November 2022
Mercedes' last victory to date dates back to November 2022, when Russell won in Brazil. If the 'Silver Arrows' complete their turnaround soon and are actually able to celebrate race wins again, this could also be a significant factor in the race for Max Verstappen. After all, it is not set in stone that the world champion will remain at Red Bull until 2026, let alone 2028, despite having an upright contract.

Nor is it a done deal that teenager Kimi Antonelli will be the second driver alongside Russell in 2025, despite some reports to the contrary. Wolff wants to take as long as possible to make this decision - ideally until late fall. The Austrian hopes that if Mercedes then has a car that can take victories, this could make a switch attractive for Verstappen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf