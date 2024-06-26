Wolff confident: “It’s a good feeling”

So there is definitely evidence to suggest a Mercedes renaissance. "What has changed in the last two or three races is that we have modified the car so that it has a sensible balance between high and low speed and a sensible balance in the corners," explained Technical Director James Allison after the Canadian Grand Prix. Previously, the W15 could either be set up well for slow cornering sections or for fast corners, "but you couldn't get it right in both at the same time," he said.