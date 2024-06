US reporter Gershkovich on trial in Russia

Gershkovich was arrested by the FSB domestic intelligence service in Yekaterinburg in the Urals on March 29, 2023. He is accused of spying for the US intelligence service CIA. According to the investigating authorities, he collected secret information on behalf of the CIA in the Sverdlovsk region about the work of a defense company for the manufacture and repair of military equipment. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The newspaper and Gershkovich himself deny the espionage allegations.