Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salary most important

Increasing workload: Austrians under pressure

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 08:30

According to a study, almost half (42 percent) of people in Austria say that their workload has increased over the past twelve months.

comment0 Kommentare

People are not inflexible: almost a quarter are prepared to change companies and almost four fifths (78%) are prepared to adapt to new circumstances such as new ways of working, according to the new "Hopes and Fears Global Workforce Survey 2024" conducted by PwC for Austria with 1,000 respondents.

Majority satisfied with job
Nevertheless, almost two thirds (63%) of people in Austria are satisfied with their job. Globally, the figure is slightly lower at 60% and slightly more people (45%) say that their workload has increased.

44 percent have money left over at the end of the month
85% of respondents in Austria say they receive fair pay. 75 percent find meaning and fulfillment in their job. 66 percent like the flexibility at work. Although a good work-life balance is still important, the top priorities for employees are an attractive salary and financial security. The proportion of those who still have money for savings, vacations or other expenses at the end of the month is 44% in Austria - although this is higher globally at 45%.

Resilience and optimism
55% of Austrian employees have experienced more changes in the past twelve months than in the twelve months before. Accordingly, a good third (35%) are certain that they will have to learn new tools and technologies in order to continue to perform their work successfully. This is overwhelming on the one hand, but also creates resilience and optimism on the other.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf