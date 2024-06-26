Increasing workload: Austrians under pressure

44 percent have money left over at the end of the month

85% of respondents in Austria say they receive fair pay. 75 percent find meaning and fulfillment in their job. 66 percent like the flexibility at work. Although a good work-life balance is still important, the top priorities for employees are an attractive salary and financial security. The proportion of those who still have money for savings, vacations or other expenses at the end of the month is 44% in Austria - although this is higher globally at 45%.