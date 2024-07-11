Graz motivated
Cycling and walking: Fit as a fiddle at 95
There isn't a day when Karl Pekar doesn't go up to the home trainer on the third floor, cycle for an hour or so and then go for a walk. The senior citizen also wants to motivate others.
The exercise bike is on the third floor of the cozy and modern "Wohnoase Robert Stolz" for assisted living in Graz - but the cheerful man from Graz won't let us get on the lift to take a photo. "Nanana, nothing there. We're going on foot!" And he's already striding along briskly, without ever getting out of breath.
Fitness is what the cheerful pensioner wants to promote, "because it's important. Even in old age!" Pekar himself is the best proof of this: he cycles for at least an hour a day, goes for extensive walks in the park and keeps himself fit. "I don't lack much in my head either," he laughs mischievously. Because he keeps up with that too, he plays bingo and darts, keeps up to date with current world events and takes part in discussions at the assisted living residence. On every topic except politics. "Because that annoys me. I've always been thoroughly honest myself. I don't know how many politicians are still like that today"
And he encourages the other residents to join in, more and more of them join the walk and now want to cycle too. "I keep telling them how important it is to prevent physical decline. And that you should never stop. I've done sport all my life, skiing, mountaineering, playing soccer. If you don't do anything, you just fade away very quickly." Five months in hospital, without sport, showed him his limits, "I felt sick straight away".
Former apprentices often come to visit
The man with the easy-going manner, who was a lathe operator at Maschinenfabrik Andritz for 41 years - and so popular that his former apprentices still visit him today - never gets bored, even when cycling. "I close my eyes and make the most of the time. And rummage through my memories." Of his beloved wife, for example, whom he lost 30 years ago. "She was so full of life, always healthy!" After a vacation, she developed a fever and took a remedy for it. One that millions take and tolerate well. Paula did not. She died as a result. What a tragedy.
But even the sad memories are kicked away by the senior. "I only look forward."
