Cycling and walking: Fit as a fiddle at 95

Fitness is what the cheerful pensioner wants to promote, "because it's important. Even in old age!" Pekar himself is the best proof of this: he cycles for at least an hour a day, goes for extensive walks in the park and keeps himself fit. "I don't lack much in my head either," he laughs mischievously. Because he keeps up with that too, he plays bingo and darts, keeps up to date with current world events and takes part in discussions at the assisted living residence. On every topic except politics. "Because that annoys me. I've always been thoroughly honest myself. I don't know how many politicians are still like that today"