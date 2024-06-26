Top concerts, yoga, beer and the 90s

Ottakringer Beer Festival

The beer festival in front of the Ottakringer brewery starts on Thursday (June 27). From Monday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to midnight, freshly tapped barley juices, burgers, oriental specialties as well as beer yoga (exercises with a bottle in your hand), pub quizzes and live music will be on offer until August. In addition, all European Championship matches will be shown on a screen from the round of 16 (June 29). All information at: www.ottakringerbrauerei.at/bierfest