Florianis alerted

“Plane crash” turned out to be an emergency landing

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 16:00

Emergencies happen often enough anyway: The firefighters from four fire departments in the district of Krems (Lower Austria) were alerted to a supposed plane crash - but a cheerful pilot met them at the scene. He had previously made an emergency landing in a field.

A sensational alarm called the fire department in Eisengraben in the district of Krems to the scene on Monday. Together with comrades from Gföhl, Sperkental and Krumau, the local firefighters raced to the scene where they suspected an airplane had crashed. Fortunately, the all-clear was quickly given when they arrived.

Pilot turned "standard situation" into reality
Although the landing in the field was not exactly planned, according to the pilot, the spontaneous touchdown was a "standard manoeuvre" due to the lack of a thermal connection. Neither the glider nor the man in the cockpit suffered any serious damage in the supposed crash. Firefighters only had to help the pilot push his unpowered glider out of the field.

After being recovered from the field, the glider was loaded onto a trailer. (Bild: BFKdo Krems)
After being recovered from the field, the glider was loaded onto a trailer.
(Bild: BFKdo Krems)

At this point, the "ground crew" from the nearby Gneixendorf airfield came by with a trailer to recover the glider. The pilot's friends also took the incident with humor: "His biggest problem now is that he has to pay us for a snack!"

Invitation to balloon days as a thank you
The owner of the field was also understanding, as the farmer also owns a field right next to Gneixendorf Airport. As a thank you for the "rescue", the Union Sportflieger Club Krems also invited the firefighters to the balloon days from August 15 to 18. A precision landing!

