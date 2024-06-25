New deputy: “I’m a works council member for Klagenfurt!”

One condition for Rabitsch to answer the call to politics was to "take on full responsibility". This is why he is to replace Philip Kucher as leader of the city party in the fall; a role that Kucher has attempted to fulfill in a balancing act between the National Council in Vienna and his days in Klagenfurt. With the familiar result: although the SP is the strongest party in the city senate and municipal council, nothing is happening in terms of day-to-day politics. Instead, the party has been smashed by its own statements such as "Bad for the city, good for the party", which originate from a red chat and were gleefully posted all over the city by Team Kärnten.