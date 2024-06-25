Accident in Linz
Water police officers rescue man from the Danube
Two officers from the water police saved the life of a Romanian man (51) on Monday who was completely exhausted after jumping into the Danube. They managed to rescue the man from the river and bring him to safety.
While patrolling the Danube with the police boat "Lentia" on Monday, shortly after 9 p.m., the officers discovered a male person floating in the Danube between the railroad bridge and the highway bridge.
Due to the strong currents there, the boat was launched. The man was in danger of being pressed against the bridge pillars and then pushed under water, calling for help in a low voice and only showing weak swimming movements.
Using a lifebuoy and floating line, the completely exhausted man was brought on board the police boat and then into the winter harbor. There he was examined by the rescue team and immediately transferred to hospital due to hypothermia and exhaustion.
The 51-year-old Romanian from Linz stated that he had tried to retrieve a soccer from the Danube, which children had accidentally kicked into the water, underestimating the current and strong suction effect.
