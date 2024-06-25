Bitcoin briefly dips below 60,000 dollars

According to Emden, investors are also still on thin ice in terms of the charts. A downward trend began in mid-June, which has now intensified at the start of the week. In addition, the price of Bitcoin is currently trading well below the 21- and 50-day moving averages, which describe the short and medium-term trends. The much-noticed 200-day line is still providing support. It is regarded as a measure of the long-term trend.