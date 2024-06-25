EM participants in focus
Clear announcement! Bayern anger at Arnautovic’s club
Those responsible at Inter Milan are less than enthusiastic about Bayern's current interest in Hakan Calhanoglu. Although the Italian champions have made it clear that a sale is out of the question, the Munich club have intensified their contact with the Turkish European Championship participant. And the player himself is said to have returned the advances, although he is now taking a stand on Instagram - including a comment from Marko Arnautovic.
With the chewing gum transfer of Fulham's Joao Palhinha still dragging on, Bayern bosses are looking for alternatives for the vacant "holding six" position. They have found what they are looking for at the club that currently also offers ÖFB striker Marko Arnautovic a home: Inter Milan.
His team-mate Hakan Calhanoglu already knows the Bundesliga from his time at Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen. The 30-year-old has also made a name for himself with strong performances for Turkey at the European Championships. This has aroused interest in Munich and caused a lot of trouble in Milan.
The club owner decides
Bayern's management made enquiries with Inter and were promptly turned down. The clear message: selling Calhanoglu is out of the question. However, the record champions apparently didn't care, as the "Gazzetta dello Sport" reports that they have recently intensified their contact with the player. What is even more annoying for Milan is that the midfielder can allegedly imagine a transfer and is therefore putting pressure on the Inter bosses.
The 30-year-old has demanded a hefty pay rise from the Italian champions if he is to stay. However, Milan are not prepared to do this. The US club's owner, the investment company Oaktree, is therefore said to be planning a sale over the heads of the sporting management if a suitable offer from Munich is made. Khephren Thuram from Nice is said to be the replacement.
Calhanoglu himself has since spoken out on Instagram and emphasized that he is happy at Inter. However, it remains to be seen whether the dust has settled and the issue is finally off the table. Arnautovic also commented on the post: "What a player, what a person - respect," said the ÖFB striker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
