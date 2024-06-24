Kiev calls injured and dead “civilian occupiers”

Kremlin: "USA has become a party to the conflict"

The Kremlin declared that the attack with US-supplied ATACMS missiles would have consequences. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy. The diplomat was told that the USA "shares responsibility with the regime in Kiev for these atrocities". "The USA, which is waging a hybrid war against Russia, has become a party to the conflict", the ministry declared on Monday. The attack "will not go unpunished".