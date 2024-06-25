SPÖ leader stays out of red debates

Things are quieter around Egger in the regional SPÖ

Since the local council elections, Egger has held a triple position. In addition to being provincial party leader and club chairman in the provincial parliament, he was elected mayor of Neumarkt. In his home municipality in particular, he is likely to push ahead with projects that are important to him. His commitment to the Wallersee community is palpable, whereas he is less active in the state parliament. After his election as head of the town, he had already announced that he could fully rely on his parliamentary team.