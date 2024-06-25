Red unrest again
SPÖ leader stays out of red debates
David Egger, regional party leader of the Salzburg Social Democrats, currently wants to push ahead with important projects in the municipality of Neumarkt.
A few months before the national elections, the SPÖ is in turmoil. The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil, has reportedly stirred up some dust with his statements towards party leader Andreas Babler and Vienna city councillor Peter Hacker. And Salzburg party leader David Egger, who is known to have always been part of Team Doskozil? "I will not take part in the public debate," said the mayor of Neumarkt. In the past, he has not been so reticent and has usually taken a clear stance.
Egger only states on the subject of asylum: "I think the Doskozil-Kaiser paper is right. If it could be sharpened up, that wouldn't be a bad thing." Specifically, he is concerned with the extradition of asylum seekers who have committed crimes. However, extradition agreements would have to be concluded with various countries. And in Egger's view, nothing has happened in recent years, regardless of the government.
Things are quieter around Egger in the regional SPÖ
Since the local council elections, Egger has held a triple position. In addition to being provincial party leader and club chairman in the provincial parliament, he was elected mayor of Neumarkt. In his home municipality in particular, he is likely to push ahead with projects that are important to him. His commitment to the Wallersee community is palpable, whereas he is less active in the state parliament. After his election as head of the town, he had already announced that he could fully rely on his parliamentary team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
