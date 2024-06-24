SPÖ calls on government to take Hungary to court

Asylum applications in Hungary "de facto impossible"

In Hungary, just 30 initial applications were accepted last year. The report justifies this by stating that asylum applications on Hungarian soil are now "de facto impossible". In Janik's opinion, Budapest is therefore contradicting EU law. The same applies to him in that refugees are hardly registered in Hungary, which means that they cannot be returned to the country as provided for in the Dublin Agreement. Hungary is in a special position here, as it has an external EU border, meaning that many initial registrations would actually be expected here.