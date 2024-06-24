Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Expert opinion drawn up

SPÖ calls on government to take Hungary to court

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 09:58

The SPÖ wants the government to take legal action against Hungary at EU level. The reason for this is the neighboring country's restrictive asylum policy, which in the opinion of the Social Democrats violates EU law and places a disproportionate burden on other countries such as Austria. To substantiate this claim, a legal opinion by international law expert Ralph Janik was commissioned, which agrees with the opinion of the SPÖ.

comment0 Kommentare

The paper identifies several points in which Hungarian practice contradicts European law. Essentially, it is about Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban not accepting asylum applications and not cooperating within the framework of the Dublin Agreement. The latter stipulates that the EU country in which the asylum seeker was first registered is responsible for the procedure.

Asylum applications in Hungary "de facto impossible"
In Hungary, just 30 initial applications were accepted last year. The report justifies this by stating that asylum applications on Hungarian soil are now "de facto impossible". In Janik's opinion, Budapest is therefore contradicting EU law. The same applies to him in that refugees are hardly registered in Hungary, which means that they cannot be returned to the country as provided for in the Dublin Agreement. Hungary is in a special position here, as it has an external EU border, meaning that many initial registrations would actually be expected here.

Several options for Austria
Janik recognizes several options for Austria. For example, the government could initiate infringement proceedings with the EU, which could avoid diplomatic upsets. However, there is also the (undiplomatic) option of Austria initiating infringement proceedings itself. Although such a procedure is rare, it has already occurred, for example Austria's action against Germany regarding the car toll. As a third option, the international law expert cites a state complaint to the European Court of Human Rights.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf