Medical check! WAC ace before transfer to Germany

Joint venture with ASK Klagenfurt

Meanwhile, the aforementioned partnership with ASK Klagenfurt is also on the right track. Coach Dietmar Thuller's team could play as SG ASK/Austria Klagenfurt in the regional league next season. However, this seems problematic: Only four players who would no longer be eligible for an U23 would be allowed to play there! And ASK now has eight U23 players in its ranks alone.