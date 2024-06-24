Talent to Rapid
Medical check! WAC ace before transfer to Germany
New coach Kühbauer will start training at the WAC today, Monday - but without Niki Veratschnig, Thierno Ballo and Wolfsberg's management. "Wolves" talent moves to Rapid, LASK courts all-rounder. Austria Klagenfurt are also starting out - but the partnership with regional league side ASK still raises questions. .
While Wolfsburg's top management around president Dietmar Riegler (and his family), "vice" Christian Puff and manager Markus Perchthaler are enjoying the European Championship in Berlin, Didi Kühbauer will attend the first WAC training session of the new season this afternoon. And the returning coach is extremely worried about whether he will have all of his key players available. . .
- Niki Veratschnig. Things are getting serious for the Wolfsberg winger! After scoring four goals for the U21 national team in the test against Scotland, the player from Feldkirch once again drew attention to himself. The 21-year-old will not be playing in Lavanttal today, Monday, but will instead be on a plane to Germany. Where he - as the "Krone" has already reported on the keen interest - will speak to Mainz, then complete the medical check. Signing the contract should only be a formality! Carinthia would then have a Bundesliga player in Germany again - after the last stars Martin Hinteregger and Guido Burgstaller!
- Thierno Ballo, Wolfsberg's best marksman from last season, will also be looking in vain this Monday. But don't worry: Kühbauer has given him a week's rest after calling him up for the extended European Championship squad and the U21 team. Anderlecht and Nantes are said to be just two of the clubs that have approached him. WAC wants three million euros.
- Augustine Boakye. The bustling manager of the top striker has been seen in the Lavanttal from time to time recently - and his protégé is now too. Although offers from abroad are on the table, the 23-year-old said goodbye at the end of the season as if there would be no return.
- Adis Jasic. The 21-year-old all-rounder is definitely here. But for how much longer? Not only the Turkish first division club Basaksehir, but also LASK are showing keen interest in the talented St. Veit player with an offer.
- Kenan Muharemovic. It remains to be seen whether the defender would have been allowed to train "up top" at all. In any case, he will no longer play in the Carinthian league in the WAC Amateurs' kit. Rapid snapped up the 18-year-old left-footer by compulsory acquisition. In Hütteldorf, the Klagenfurt native will play for the amateurs in the 2nd division for the time being!
And at Austria Klagenfurt?
Managing director Peer Jaekel is very excited. Not only because his Austria will be back in training on Monday morning - but also because he's really cheering on his Germans at the European Championships. However, as the 42-year-old only docked in Waidmannsdorf late yesterday, he only watched the match against Switzerland on his cell phone at Vienna-Schwechat airport.
What will he see today? Nine new players, not test pilots. Including, of course, Niklas Szerenci (24), who was announced by the "Krone" - the defender comes from Kapfenberg, signed until 2026.
Curious: Rapid did not extend the contract with Austrias ex-loan player Sky Schwarz, but loaned him out to Hartberg. He would therefore be available on a free transfer at the end of 2025. . .
Joint venture with ASK Klagenfurt
Meanwhile, the aforementioned partnership with ASK Klagenfurt is also on the right track. Coach Dietmar Thuller's team could play as SG ASK/Austria Klagenfurt in the regional league next season. However, this seems problematic: Only four players who would no longer be eligible for an U23 would be allowed to play there! And ASK now has eight U23 players in its ranks alone.
Bundesliga players can also help
Nevertheless, players from the Bundesliga squad, but above all purple violet youngsters such as Tristan Schoppitsch, Matteo Kitz, Matthias Dollinger jun. & Co. will help in the regional league. However, this will further rejuvenate the Austria Klagenfurt amateurs in the Carinthian League - who have lost Maierhofer (Treibach), Weitlaner (Bamberg), Meschnik (Grafenstein) and Killar (Kühnsdorf). The contracts are with the KFV, which still has to give its sanction.
