Red Noses anniversary
Giving joy with the power of humor
The Red Noses Clown Doctors have been providing joy and distraction for three decades. The anniversary was celebrated at the nursing and care center in St. Pölten.
Putting a smile on the faces of sick and suffering people is the Clowndoctors' top priority. They have been pursuing this goal throughout Austria for 30 years. Almost three million people have now been treated with "the power of humor". In this country too.
For twelve years, the Red Noses' visits to the Nursing and Care Center (PBZ) in St. Pölten have brought a lot of smiles to people's faces. They have already made the local people laugh exactly 295 times.
"The weekly visit is always a special attraction. The clown doctors spread a positive atmosphere. They actively take the residents out of their everyday lives, convey a feeling of lightness and give them moments of happiness," said Regina Kos, Commercial Director of PBZ St. Pölten at the big anniversary celebration.
A total of 20,419 people have been cheered up by the "humorous care professionals" in the provincial capital since 2012. "With their wide range of activities, the Red Noses create a palpable sense of enthusiasm and cheerfulness among the residents," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
Focus on mental health in future
Humor makes difficult situations easier to bear: "Clowning is not a medicine, but it works!" The Red Noses want to focus more attention on medical staff and mental health in general in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
