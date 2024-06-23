“The Netherlands will win against Austria”

Scherpen has played 18 games for his country's U21 team. He has not yet been granted international caps at the highest level. He only experienced Sturm's path to the double on the pitch until the winter break. For much of the fall, the giant played with a torn posterior cruciate ligament before undergoing surgery in the winter. Since then, rehab has been on the agenda. "I'm doing very well. I can do everything. I went on vacation a week later so I could still work." Scherpen is expected to return to full fitness for the Champions League starter by the beginning of August at the latest.