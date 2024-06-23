Storm goalie Scherpen:
“The Netherlands will win against Austria”
Kjell Scherpen expects an open exchange of blows - with a slight advantage for "Oranje". "Both teams will be pressing hard and expectations are very high in the Netherlands. They are slight favorites for me," said the Dutch goalkeeper on loan from Austrian champions Sturm Graz ahead of the European Championship clash between the Netherlands and Austria on Tuesday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) in Berlin.
For the "Elftal", the final European Championship group game in Berlin should only be an intermediate step. "When we take part in a tournament, it's always to win it. That's also the case this year," said Scherpen. The 2.06 m tall goalkeeper has a high opinion of the ÖFB team himself. "They've developed a lot this year, they're playing really good soccer. Austria played very aggressively against France and showed that they are a match for a team that has a great chance of winning the title."
Nevertheless, the proud footballing nation of Holland is "naturally expecting a win" against Austria. Von Scherpen also believes: "The Netherlands will win." Oranje have "many young, talented players" this year. There are also several stars. Scherpen is particularly impressed by the defensive unit in front of young goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. "The defense is pretty strong with Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, De Ligt - big names who play in big leagues. If everyone is fit and in form, a lot is possible this year."
Praise for the competition
Scherpen has a double rivalry with European Championship goalkeeper Verbruggen. Both belong to the English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and both are set for a future in goal for the "Elftal". While Scherpen played strongly at his loan club Sturm until the winter break in 2023/24, Verbruggen, who is two and a half years younger, gained his first Premier League experience (21 appearances). "He is young and a great talent, a very good goalkeeper for his 21 years and already very stable," said Scherpen about the now eight-time senior player Verbruggen.
Scherpen has played 18 games for his country's U21 team. He has not yet been granted international caps at the highest level. He only experienced Sturm's path to the double on the pitch until the winter break. For much of the fall, the giant played with a torn posterior cruciate ligament before undergoing surgery in the winter. Since then, rehab has been on the agenda. "I'm doing very well. I can do everything. I went on vacation a week later so I could still work." Scherpen is expected to return to full fitness for the Champions League starter by the beginning of August at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.