In Bergheim

Young carpenters vie for state champion title

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 10:00

Planing, gluing, programming - five Salzburgers also showed off their skills at the big competition in Bergheim.

More spectators than ever before watched the national carpentry championships in Bergheim on Saturday. "That's at least 150 to 200 people, which really spurs the apprentices on," said Salzburg guild master Herbert Sigl happily. Salzburg companies are currently training around 200 carpentry apprentices and are always looking for more.

In the Brandboxx, 45 from nine federal states competed for medals. A runner-up from 2022 from Salzburg had trained with the candidates at the vocational school in Kuchl: "You have to stay as calm as possible and not get distracted," says Tobias Russegger. The young man from Scheffau was on hand to support the participants on Saturday.

You have to stay as calm as possible and not get distracted

 Tobias Russegger, wurde 2022 Tischler-Staatsmeister (2. Platz)

They went to work from eight to twelve o'clock. They only found out which workpieces they had to make in Bergheim. David Breitfuß from the joinery Felix Schmidhuber in Seekirchen, Josef Gappmaier from Lungauer Holzhandwerk GmbH in Tamsweg and Christian Deisl from the company Christian Pugl-Pichler in Strobl started at the joint Salzburg workbench.

David Breitfuß from Obertrum had qualified for participation in the regional apprentice competition.
David Breitfuß from Obertrum had qualified for participation in the regional apprentice competition.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Among other things, they made a shelf and a rocking horse. In addition to the young people busily planing and gluing, apprentice supervisor Fritz Schwab told visitors: "Every edge is assessed. If a crack is even half a millimeter in size, it's already deducted."

Josef Gappmaier from Lessach took part in the 2nd year of apprenticeship category in Bergheim.
Josef Gappmaier from Lessach took part in the 2nd year of apprenticeship category in Bergheim.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Salzburg celebrates silver
The apprentices had to work extremely precisely to win medals. The same applied to the participants who were in their fourth year of carpentry technology. They had to plan and produce rooms and pieces of furniture on computers. From Salzburg, Sebastian Paganal (Modl GmbH, Neumarkt) and Johannes Kendlbacher from the company Rupert Thurner in Mühlbach am Hochkönig took part in the competition.

After four hours of competition and the judges' inspection, the state champions were crowned in the evening at the Salzburg Residence.

Sebastian Paganal won the silver medal in the 4th year of apprenticeship category.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
