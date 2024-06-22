After accident with boy
Salzburg man deliberately runs down first responders
"Unbeatable audacity" - the Freilassing police are shocked by the actions of a 34-year-old man from Salzburg. After an accident, a van driver deliberately drove over a first aider: Scenes like in a Hollywood action movie followed.
A 7-year-old boy was driving carelessly on Friday afternoon: he crashed his scooter between two parked cars on Freilassinger Straße. A car driver overlooked the child and hit him - miraculously, the boy was only slightly injured.
Roadblock did not suit Salzburger
First aiders rushed to the boy's aid. They tended to him and the ambulance then did its work. The first responders then closed the road to protect the emergency services. Much to the annoyance of the driver of a van. According to the Freilassing police, the man from Salzburg swerved and deliberately drove towards a 54-year-old first aider, hitting and ramming into him.
Hollywood in Bavaria: Man held by the car
The next scenes are reminiscent of Hollywood movies: The courageous first responder instinctively rolled off the bumper, held on to the car and that was the only reason he wasn't run over by the van. Clinging to the car, the 54-year-old was dragged along and only avoided serious injury as a result. 50 meters later, a police officer - who happened to be at the scene - stopped the driver. Even more audacious: the driver was completely unconcerned about his misconduct, as the Bavarian police announced. The driver from Salzburg had to surrender his driver's license by order of the public prosecutor's office. The police are investigating for "dangerous interference with road traffic".
The boy was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The 54-year-old was slightly injured and sought medical care.
