Salzburg man deliberately runs down first responders

Hollywood in Bavaria: Man held by the car

The next scenes are reminiscent of Hollywood movies: The courageous first responder instinctively rolled off the bumper, held on to the car and that was the only reason he wasn't run over by the van. Clinging to the car, the 54-year-old was dragged along and only avoided serious injury as a result. 50 meters later, a police officer - who happened to be at the scene - stopped the driver. Even more audacious: the driver was completely unconcerned about his misconduct, as the Bavarian police announced. The driver from Salzburg had to surrender his driver's license by order of the public prosecutor's office. The police are investigating for "dangerous interference with road traffic".