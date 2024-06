VAR decision causes uproar in ÖFB group

Deschamps: "It was immediately clear to me"

He also spoke to the referee, who said it was offside. "I saw the scene and I've had my opinion on it ever since, but it stays in the changing room," emphasized Koeman. Fellow coach Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, thought the decision was the right one - it was obvious, he emphasized. "It was immediately clear to me, but I don't know why it took so long," said the French coach.