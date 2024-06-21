Horrific attack on refugee tents near Rafah

Israel intends to continue operations

Israel's army announced on Friday that operations in the center and south of the Gaza Strip would continue. On Friday night, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket launch site was hit in an area in the city of Khan Younis, which is designated as a humanitarian zone. The launch site was located in a place where many civilians had sought shelter from the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Measures had been taken to keep them away from harm. "Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to place weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the midst of the civilian population, endangering them and using them as human shields," the army said.