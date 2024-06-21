Floods and landslides in Switzerland

Most of them live in the municipality of Chippis near Sierre. According to initial information, there were no injuries. The floods and landslides caused major damage to the infrastructure. The highest water level was expected along the Rhone on Friday evening, which is associated with an increased risk of flooding. The authorities advised the population not to approach the watercourses, not to park on bridges and to reduce travel.



Here you can see pictures from Zermatt.