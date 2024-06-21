Hundreds evacuated
Floods and landslides in Switzerland
Parts of Switzerland were hit by severe storms on Friday. Floods and landslides caused extensive damage, particularly in the canton of Valais. 230 people had to be evacuated.
Most of them live in the municipality of Chippis near Sierre. According to initial information, there were no injuries. The floods and landslides caused major damage to the infrastructure. The highest water level was expected along the Rhone on Friday evening, which is associated with an increased risk of flooding. The authorities advised the population not to approach the watercourses, not to park on bridges and to reduce travel.
Here you can see pictures from Zermatt.
The situation was particularly difficult in the Mattertal. There was no way to travel to and from Zermatt on Friday. The road and railroad line were closed due to the risk of flooding. Replacement buses were available for part of the route. Flood warnings were also issued in the canton of Vaud on Friday.
Rain and thunderstorms since Thursday
The reason for the tense situation is a rain and thunderstorm front that has been moving across Switzerland since Thursday. This was compounded by melting snow and water-saturated ground, which also led to landslides elsewhere. According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), flooding is likely to occur on Lake Constance in the next few days.
