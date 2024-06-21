"Is not for sale"
Thanks to “Krone” with the ÖFB bus to the European Championships in Berlin
"Sensational - this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can't buy something like this with any money in the world," beamed Christoph. Yes, the "Krone" made dreams come true. "Berlin, Berlin - we're going to Berlin" was the motto for 15 lucky readers and their companions on Thursday evening.
At 10.59 p.m., the official team bus of the Austrian national soccer team set off from Vienna Central Station with the winners in the direction of the German capital, embarking on its second EURO adventure after the road trip to the opening game in Düsseldorf. This time, Rene, Christoph and Gernot sat where the team players David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer usually sit. Including a "goodie bag" with a flag, ÖFB blanket, neck pillow and sunglasses.
4-toque chef
The winners were treated to culinary delights with a menu created by 4-toque chef Toni Mörwald - beef tataki, rollmops of salmon trout, lemon tart as a "night meal", chicken sandwich, fruit salad and porridge for breakfast. "This trip is an all-round cool thing, you may never get a chance like this again," said Michael. He was impressed by the comfort of the bus and the legroom. And had to read over the notification that he was one of the lucky winners twice: "At first I thought it was spam, I had to make sure it was real."
Austria fan in Seidl's seat
The fact that the Austria fan had to sit in the seat of Rapids' Matthias Seidl of all people only dampened his joy to a limited extent: "It's a bland aftertaste at best." Namesake Michael from Vienna was also beaming: "I've never won a competition before - I was finally lucky for once."
Dreaming of EURO glory days under the panoramic roof, the crew were woken from their sleep at five o'clock in the morning by the German police - border control! However, this did not dampen the good mood on board. After a journey of almost eight hours (including several breaks) via Znojmo, Prague, Leipzig and Dresden, the coach pulled up directly in front of the venerable Olympic Stadium in Berlin at 08:32.
"Very impressive"
"I've never been in the stadium before, it's very impressive even from the outside," said Gernot, a sports teacher in Styria. Like the rest of the staff, he mingled with the thousands of red-white-red supporters as soon as he arrived, turning Berlin into an Austrian party zone. "The atmosphere in the city is impressive, everyone is celebrating together - that's how it should be." After the game, the "Krone" tour bus returned to Vienna, setting off for a third time on Monday - again with Berlin as the final stop.
