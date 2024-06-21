Thanks to “Krone” with the ÖFB bus to the European Championships in Berlin

"Very impressive"

"I've never been in the stadium before, it's very impressive even from the outside," said Gernot, a sports teacher in Styria. Like the rest of the staff, he mingled with the thousands of red-white-red supporters as soon as he arrived, turning Berlin into an Austrian party zone. "The atmosphere in the city is impressive, everyone is celebrating together - that's how it should be." After the game, the "Krone" tour bus returned to Vienna, setting off for a third time on Monday - again with Berlin as the final stop.