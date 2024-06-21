"Everything littered"
Nomads in caravans attacked the village
Nomads have gained the trust of a landowner in Grafenstein with false information. Instead of a few announced entrepreneurs, numerous settlers with more than 60 caravans invaded the village within a very short space of time and littered it.
"Originally, the landowner was asked if three to four contractors could park their caravans at his place to get to work in Klagenfurt," explains Stefan Deutschmann, Mayor of Grafenstein, on behalf of the affected citizen, as he is currently difficult to reach.
The good-natured man gave his consent, but after the initial few vehicles, a whole convoy suddenly rolled into the village on Saturday. "They settled near the traffic circle, on the site of the old Orsini Rosenberg brickworks," says a local resident who prefers to remain anonymous.
"There were more than 60 caravans in total with various license plates, from Belgium to the Netherlands and Germany. They littered everything," says the mayor.
Green spaces used as toilets
But that's not all. As the photos of a local resident, which show excrement and piles of toilet paper, show. The woman expressed her outrage: "The path to the train station in Grafenstein was apparently used as a toilet by them."
The situation eventually escalated
The commotion reached its peak just one day after the nomads invaded the village. "The situation escalated on Sunday. Some of them were here in their sports cars and raced through the area. Which is why the police issued several fines," explains Deutschmann, who also contacted the district authority and the public health officer about the settlers. "However, as the land is private property, their hands are tied. They can only intervene on public land."
The settlers finally left Grafenstein at the beginning of the week and moved on in an unknown direction. "All of the remains have now been removed and everything has been cleared away," says the head of the municipality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.