Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Carpenter shows us how it's done:

The eye-catching haircut of the 90s is back

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 11:59

Retro trends are not only conquering fashion, but also hairstyles. Stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts coined the voluminous midi cut that was the trademark of many romcoms in the 90s. Now the eye-catching look is making a big comeback!

comment0 Kommentare

The 'RomCom cut' promises lots of volume and a nostalgic touch. It is versatile, flattering and uncomplicated to style. Whether you wear it straight or style it with soft waves, the voluminous midi cut is a hairstyle that never goes out of fashion.

That's probably why our stars love it! Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts showed the way in the 90s and styled stunning hairstyles.

Julia Roberts wore the trendy haircut back in the 90s. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" (Bild: Moviestore Collection/face to fa)
Julia Roberts wore the trendy haircut back in the 90s. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman"
(Bild: Moviestore Collection/face to fa)
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston with her famous "Rachel" hairstyle. Here the "RomCom cut" is styled smooth. (Bild: mptv / picturedesk.com)
"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston with her famous "Rachel" hairstyle. Here the "RomCom cut" is styled smooth.
(Bild: mptv / picturedesk.com)

Sabrina Carpenter also loves the casual haircut and delights her fans with her voluminous blonde hair. Her curtain bangs and layered cut make her hairstyle even more exciting.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked a viral trend on social media with her gorgeous haircut. (Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo Holmes)
Singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked a viral trend on social media with her gorgeous haircut.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo Holmes)

That's exactly why her hairstyle started a trend on social media and many fans are trying to copy the viral haircut!

Timeless "RomCom cut" is celebrated by the stars
Jennifer Lopez also proves that the "RomCom cut" is timeless and classic and prefers to style her hair in soft waves. Fellow actress Meg Ryan also loves the trendy look!

Jennifer Lopez also wears the popular 90s trend - often styled differently. (Bild: MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
Jennifer Lopez also wears the popular 90s trend - often styled differently.
(Bild: MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

Influencer Matilda Djerf also proves how stunning the flattering cut can look. On her account, she also gives hair care tips and promotes her own products.

How to style the casual haircut?
To shape the luscious midi cut, you should focus on volumizing mousse and texture spray. Knead the mousse into damp hair and blow-dry upside down. The spray then helps to give the hair more texture and a more manageable structure. For a casual look, you can tousle the hair with your fingers and create soft waves with a curling iron. Done!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf