Carpenter shows us how it's done:
The eye-catching haircut of the 90s is back
Retro trends are not only conquering fashion, but also hairstyles. Stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts coined the voluminous midi cut that was the trademark of many romcoms in the 90s. Now the eye-catching look is making a big comeback!
The 'RomCom cut' promises lots of volume and a nostalgic touch. It is versatile, flattering and uncomplicated to style. Whether you wear it straight or style it with soft waves, the voluminous midi cut is a hairstyle that never goes out of fashion.
That's probably why our stars love it! Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts showed the way in the 90s and styled stunning hairstyles.
Sabrina Carpenter also loves the casual haircut and delights her fans with her voluminous blonde hair. Her curtain bangs and layered cut make her hairstyle even more exciting.
That's exactly why her hairstyle started a trend on social media and many fans are trying to copy the viral haircut!
Timeless "RomCom cut" is celebrated by the stars
Jennifer Lopez also proves that the "RomCom cut" is timeless and classic and prefers to style her hair in soft waves. Fellow actress Meg Ryan also loves the trendy look!
Influencer Matilda Djerf also proves how stunning the flattering cut can look. On her account, she also gives hair care tips and promotes her own products.
How to style the casual haircut?
To shape the luscious midi cut, you should focus on volumizing mousse and texture spray. Knead the mousse into damp hair and blow-dry upside down. The spray then helps to give the hair more texture and a more manageable structure. For a casual look, you can tousle the hair with your fingers and create soft waves with a curling iron. Done!
