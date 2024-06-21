Vorteilswelt
"There is a maintenance plan"

“Disaster” turf in Frankfurt: UEFA reassured

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:50

UEFA hopes that the turf problems at the European Championship venue in Frankfurt will be resolved quickly. "A detailed maintenance plan is in place to address specific issues and further improve quality ahead of the upcoming matches at the venue," the soccer association announced on Friday.

They have been working closely with the stadium operator for some time "to ensure optimal playing conditions", it added.

Kyle Walker (r.) had to change his footwear. (Bild: AFP)
Kyle Walker (r.) had to change his footwear.
(Bild: AFP)

The pitch in the Frankfurt Arena was not in good condition ahead of the final group match between hosts Germany and Switzerland on Sunday. After England's match against Denmark (1:1) on Thursday, several professionals complained about the slippery surface. As a result, the pitch is full of grass shreds. England defender Kyle Walker slipped dangerously in the early stages and had to change his shoes, as did his team-mate Bukayo Saka later on.

Place already "a disaster" in March
The Danes spoke plainly afterwards. "Even when you played with iron cleats, the court was very slippery. It's obviously not the best court," criticized Joakim Maehle. "We had difficulties running on it." The pitch had already caused displeasure during the DFB team's 2-1 international win against the Netherlands in March. "Unfortunately, the pitch is a disaster, really a disaster," said national coach Julian Nagelsmann at the time.

DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann already criticized the surface in the Frankfurt stadium in March. (Bild: Action Press)
DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann already criticized the surface in the Frankfurt stadium in March.
(Bild: Action Press)

The reason for the poor condition is apparently the NFL guest game in Frankfurt last November. After the two appearances of the American football stars on the Main, the worn hybrid turf had to be replaced. For cost reasons, the stadium operator then decided to lay a natural pitch, which had been under water for weeks due to the onset of winter and heavy rainfall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

