“Disaster” turf in Frankfurt: UEFA reassured

Place already "a disaster" in March

The Danes spoke plainly afterwards. "Even when you played with iron cleats, the court was very slippery. It's obviously not the best court," criticized Joakim Maehle. "We had difficulties running on it." The pitch had already caused displeasure during the DFB team's 2-1 international win against the Netherlands in March. "Unfortunately, the pitch is a disaster, really a disaster," said national coach Julian Nagelsmann at the time.