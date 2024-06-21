Vorteilswelt
Hand grenade in car

Child dies in explosion on vacation in Croatia

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 11:47

A child on vacation in Croatia has died in a tragic incident: The father of an approximately nine-year-old child had apparently allowed him to take an explosive device - presumably a hand grenade - with him. An explosion occurred in the family car and the boy died.

The child from the Czech Republic was on vacation with his family. The father is said to have entered the marked danger zone of a military training area near the town of Knin with the boy. The dangerous souvenir is said to have been taken on this excursion. "In the reckless belief that this would not have any undesirable and life-threatening consequences", according to the Croatian authorities.

The vehicle later had to stop in the town of Bilisane due to a breakdown. While trying to remove the dangerous object from the car, the explosive charge was triggered.

The Foreign Ministry in Prague confirmed that the father of the child, who was around nine years old, was arrested. The Croatian police announced on Friday that the 46-year-old was accused, among other things, of committing a serious crime against public safety.

Legacy from the Yugoslav war exploded?
Two women, aged 49 and 34, were also injured in the explosion. They were taken to hospital. However, the father of one of the injured women told the Czech television station Nova a different version of events: The boy had discovered an object in the bushes during the unintentional stop in Bilisane, which exploded when he brought it back to the car. According to this version, it could have been a relic from the Yugoslav wars.

