Child dies in explosion on vacation in Croatia

Legacy from the Yugoslav war exploded?

Two women, aged 49 and 34, were also injured in the explosion. They were taken to hospital. However, the father of one of the injured women told the Czech television station Nova a different version of events: The boy had discovered an object in the bushes during the unintentional stop in Bilisane, which exploded when he brought it back to the car. According to this version, it could have been a relic from the Yugoslav wars.