From the second floor
From the second floor: boy (3) fell from the balcony
Shock in Salzburg! A three-year-old boy fell from the balcony of a residential building in the Liefering district on Thursday. He fell from the second floor onto a meadow. The child was injured and had to be taken to hospital.
The parents of the injured toddler were probably not in the apartment at the time of the accident. Both parents were charged with negligent bodily harm.
Investigation underway
Further details about the course of the accident are not yet known. The Salzburg public prosecutor's office has already started the investigation.
Window falls on the increase
Just last week, the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) reported an alarming increase in window falls among children. According to the report, there had already been at least seven window falls involving children in Austria by June 11, 2024 - one of which was fatal. By comparison, two window falls were documented in the entire first half of 2023. Only a few moments of inattention would be enough for a window fall. In addition, supposed measures such as insect screens are not always suitable safety precautions and give the illusion of safety.
According to the KFV, window falls are not among the most frequent accidents involving children, but they are among the most serious. Children between the ages of two and four in particular are exposed to an increased risk, as the urge to explore and the range of movement increase rapidly at this age.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.