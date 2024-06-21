Vorteilswelt
From the second floor

From the second floor: boy (3) fell from the balcony

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 10:18

Shock in Salzburg! A three-year-old boy fell from the balcony of a residential building in the Liefering district on Thursday. He fell from the second floor onto a meadow. The child was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

The parents of the injured toddler were probably not in the apartment at the time of the accident. Both parents were charged with negligent bodily harm.

Investigation underway
Further details about the course of the accident are not yet known. The Salzburg public prosecutor's office has already started the investigation.

Window falls on the increase
Just last week, the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) reported an alarming increase in window falls among children. According to the report, there had already been at least seven window falls involving children in Austria by June 11, 2024 - one of which was fatal. By comparison, two window falls were documented in the entire first half of 2023. Only a few moments of inattention would be enough for a window fall. In addition, supposed measures such as insect screens are not always suitable safety precautions and give the illusion of safety.

According to the KFV, window falls are not among the most frequent accidents involving children, but they are among the most serious. Children between the ages of two and four in particular are exposed to an increased risk, as the urge to explore and the range of movement increase rapidly at this age.

