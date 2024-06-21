From the second floor: boy (3) fell from the balcony

Window falls on the increase

Just last week, the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) reported an alarming increase in window falls among children. According to the report, there had already been at least seven window falls involving children in Austria by June 11, 2024 - one of which was fatal. By comparison, two window falls were documented in the entire first half of 2023. Only a few moments of inattention would be enough for a window fall. In addition, supposed measures such as insect screens are not always suitable safety precautions and give the illusion of safety.