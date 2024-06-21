Koran allegedly burned: Pakistanis lynch man

Blasphemy often a pretext

The accusation of "blasphemy" is an extremely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan. Blasphemous offenses can be punished with the death penalty, although this has never yet been carried out. However, even the slightest suspicion of insulting Islam can trigger protests and lead to lynchings. According to human rights activists, the accusation is also often used as a pretext to settle personal feuds.