Is it the coach?

Whistles and criticism against England’s “tame lions”

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 20:23

Only 1:1 against Denmark! England, co-favorites for the title, also failed to impress in their second appearance at the European Championship in Germany. The criticism was correspondingly harsh.

England's fans in the stadium were already whistling at the break and some of them left the stadium in Frankfurt before the final whistle. Gareth Soutgate's team was too weak, too defensive, according to the experts.

"Tame lions"
"Tame lions" was the headline in the English Sun. "England are miles away from potentially winning the European Championships," it concluded.

"After the narrow victory against Serbia at the start of EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate's team disappointed again in Frankfurt. Even though they will reach the knockout rounds, this was a very disappointing performance," was the verdict of the Mirror immediately after the game.

Is it the coach?
But what is the reason for the poor performance? "Does the coach tell you to drop back when you score a goal?" asked England TV's Kyle Walker. The captain: "No, not at all. He wants us to play attacking soccer. Sometimes in tournament soccer you have to manage the game. It's like in the Champions League: you don't just turn up and get three points. We know we can do better, but we're top of the group. The players all know that we can step up a gear."

The fans of the "Three Lions" would like to see the Lions finally go on the attack at the EURO. Slovenia now await on the road to the round of 16.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

