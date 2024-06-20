Whistles and criticism against England’s “tame lions”

Is it the coach?

But what is the reason for the poor performance? "Does the coach tell you to drop back when you score a goal?" asked England TV's Kyle Walker. The captain: "No, not at all. He wants us to play attacking soccer. Sometimes in tournament soccer you have to manage the game. It's like in the Champions League: you don't just turn up and get three points. We know we can do better, but we're top of the group. The players all know that we can step up a gear."