Hundreds of acts of vandalism in Styrian churches

This disgraceful act has horrified many believers in Graz: two years ago, Satanists vandalized the Vinzenzkirche church of the now deceased poor priest Wolfgang Pucher. However, this outrageous act of vandalism was just one of many that have been committed in our places of worship and cemeteries in recent years. Most of them just didn't reach the public eye - as evidenced by a parliamentary questionnaire submitted by ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to FPÖ Member of the National Council Hannes Amesbauer. The figures are available to the "Krone" - and the facts are quite something.