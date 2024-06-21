Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

HIKING IN STYRIA

A lonely summit high above the Liesingtal valley

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 11:00

This hiking tip from Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti takes you by train to Kalwang and over the Feistererhorn, with a view into the heart of the Seckauer Tauern, to the Hochreichart Hut.

comment0 Kommentare

Those who enjoy long, solitary hikes will be delighted with this tour in the Seckauer Tauern: well-marked paths, technically easy to moderately difficult terrain, ascents and descents rich in water and woodland and a scenically attractive summit area with small ponds, softly shaped ridges and the Feistererhorn with its stunning views.

Picturesque place for a short break (Bild: Weges)
Picturesque place for a short break
(Bild: Weges)

We have a view of the Seckauer Tauern mountain range and the Liesingtal valley with the Eisenerz Alps towering behind. Conclusion: a perfect circular tour for enduring hikers.

We start at the train station in Kalwang (755 m) and walk through Pisching to the start of the hiking trail. Following the forest road, we see the markings after the first right-hand bend at the edge of the forest. Via a path we come to a wide forest road, which we follow for around 2.3 km into the valley.

DATA & FACTS

  • Hiking data: approx. 22 km / 1360 vertical meters / walking time approx. 7 h.
  • Requirements: technically easy paths, occasionally a little steeper. Difficult to orientate on the mountain ridges and in the summit area in poor visibility.
  • Signposting system: well-marked and signposted hiking trail (No. 973, 974, 975).
  • Starting point: Kalwang train station.
  • Alternative end point: Liesingau Ort (bus 830).
  • Refreshment stops: Schutzhaus Hochreichart (open from Friday evening to Sunday), hochreichart-schutzhaus.at; Halterhütte on the Stubalm.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

Once you reach the stream, turn right uphill through the forest. After a large clearing, we hike through blackberry-rich forests to the extensive mountain pine areas. At an altitude of 1800 meters, we reach the open mountain ridges and the Feistererhorn (2081m).

The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper (Bild: Weges)
The hiking pros from the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper
(Bild: Weges)

With a view of the Hochreichart, we hike across the heather-covered slope (watch out for the red-white-red marker poles) to the Stubentörl (at 1863 m). From the Törl, the trail leads down to the left into the Ochsenboden and through the forest directly to the Hochreichart shelter (1438 m) and the Halterhütte on the Stubalm.

You've made it! The summit cross has been reached (Bild: Weges)
You've made it! The summit cross has been reached
(Bild: Weges)

From now on we follow the wide forest road approx. 7.6 km out of the valley. At the end of the ditch, we keep left and walk parallel to the highway on a forest road to Pisching and back to the train station in Kalwang.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf