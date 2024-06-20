This is Vienna’s newest bathing area

The first section of the new "Sunken City" was opened on Thursday morning, just in time for the first heat wave. As reported, no stone will be left unturned on the right bank of the Danube Island. The city is completely redesigning the 20,000 square meter area on the New Danube and wants to turn it into a versatile recreational space that can be used all year round. Since autumn 2023, the site has been rebuilt, greened and unsealed in three construction phases.