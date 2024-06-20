Kate not there
William held hands with this woman at Ascot
Prince William was spotted holding hands with a woman at Ascot - but Kate wasn't there!
But don't worry, there was no crisis between the two. On the contrary, it was a charming and warm picture that the spectators at Royal Ascot witnessed: Prince William rushed over to help his mother-in-law Carole Middleton when she had difficulties with her shoe.
Carole Middleton's little emergency in the grass
In her first public appearance since the announcement of Kate's cancer diagnosis, Carole Middleton, accompanied by her husband Michael, was enjoying a stylish day in the Royal Box at Royal Ascot.
But suddenly a mishap caused a brief moment of discomfort: her shoe got stuck in a patch of grass.
Prince William as a gallant helper
Prince William was immediately on hand to offer a helping hand and held his mother-in-law firmly in place. Together with Kate's mother, he laughed at the situation as he helped her put the stuck shoe back on.
Despite the minor incident, they both seemed to be enjoying the moment and were relaxed and in a good mood. And it clearly showed how familiar the British prince is with his mother-in-law.
A stylish appearance at Royal Ascot
Carole and Michael Middleton looked radiant and on their best behavior as they walked through the famous gates of Royal Ascot. Both were smartly dressed and ready for an unforgettable day in the exclusive atmosphere of the Berkshire race meeting.
This little incident with a royal aide at their side will certainly go down as a charming episode in the memories of the day. And you can be sure that Princess Kate, who was not present due to her cancer treatment, just like King Charles, also had to smile at the pictures.
