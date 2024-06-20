Innsbruck researchers renew heart muscle cells

Device to be ready for launch in 2025

The spin-off company Heart Regeneration Technologies GmbH, which is also based in Innsbruck, was also founded to develop and produce the device, a medical product of the highest safety class. Holfeld expects the shockwave device for direct use on the heart to be launched on the market in early 2025. The experts assume that more than a third of all heart failure patients will benefit from the treatment, namely those who suffer from severely restricted pumping capacity.