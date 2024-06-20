Change is imminent
Sainz on his future: “Could sign tomorrow”
Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season and will probably line up for one of the Scuderia's rivals next season. The Spaniard has not yet decided who that will be, but he could sign at any time.
"I have my options on the table in front of me and I'm ready to make a decision. And I will make that decision very soon. I want to get this out of the way and concentrate on the rest of the season with Ferrari," explained Sainz on the Spanish talk show "El Hormiguero".
One thing is clear: the 29-year-old will not get a seat with one of the top teams. Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren are planning without Sainz, while at Ferrari he will be replaced by record champion Lewis Hamilton.
"Several options"
Nevertheless, there will be no shortage of offers, as the Madrilenian revealed: "There are several options. I am on the list of all the teams that have not yet finalized their driver pairing for 2025. I've been offered contracts and I could sign tomorrow. But I'm not going to do that, I want to take it easy. But soon."
Williams and Sauber/Audi are currently the top candidates for Sainz's services. However, the departure of Esteban Ocon means that a cockpit will also become available at Alpine. Before he signs anywhere, however, the three-time GP winner wants to focus on the sport for the time being. After all, the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is his home race this weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
