Peak on Friday

Warning of severe thunderstorms and blistering heat

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 20:44

The first heatwave of the year is currently sweeping Austria. It is getting hotter every day, with the mercury shooting up to 36 degrees on Friday. The accumulated energy is likely to be discharged in a brutal manner, especially in the east of the republic.

On Friday and in the night to Saturday, the severe weather center warns of severe thunderstorms. While the heat will peak in eastern Austria on Friday at up to 36 degrees, thunderstorms are expected to start in the west. The thunderstorms will then spread eastwards, meteorologists report.

Initially, Friday will be quite sunny. In the west, it will be foehn-like at first with 22 to 30 degrees, but the first rain showers and thunderstorms are already possible in the morning. The first rain showers will then cool the air temperature.

There is a risk of severe weather in the east, especially on Friday afternoon and during the night to Saturday, with heavy rain, large hail and severe squalls. The potential for severe weather will decrease again on Saturday, as the energy-rich air will have cleared out.

Heat protection plan revised
Politicians want to better prepare the population for frequent heatwaves in the future. The National Heat Protection Plan has been in place in Austria for seven years and has now been revised due to climate change.

At a press conference in Vienna on Wednesday, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced that more information is to be provided on measures and the provinces are to intensify their exchange. Up to 500 heat-related deaths are reported every year. Infants, small children, elderly people and the chronically ill are particularly affected.

Heat is underestimated
Gesundheit Österreich GmbH (GÖG) has now adapted the national plans to international standards on behalf of the Ministry. Informing the population is particularly important, as heat continues to be underestimated.

Heat protection plan

  • The federal states are responsible for implementing measures due to extreme temperatures; they have each drawn up their own heat protection plans.
  • However, in the event of extreme heat from a perceived temperature of 40 degrees or for long-lasting, intense heat waves, the State Crisis and Disaster Management can also be convened to coordinate the emergency measures of all those involved.

Everyone is affected, both healthy and sick people, said the Managing Director of the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), Johannes Pleiner-Duxneuner. "Excessive heat impairs the ability to regulate body temperature and has a direct impact on cardiovascular diseases."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

