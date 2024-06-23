24 hours as mayor: “You’re never private”

Anton Lang has called for the SPÖ to sharpen its focus on the migration issue. Do you agree?

Bachernegg: A certain amount of immigration is needed due to demographic developments. However, the newcomers must integrate and accept our society - but they must also be given opportunities and work. I think you have to listen carefully to the population and not overburden them.

Kratzer: People from 17 nations are employed in the nursing home. If it weren't for them, who would look after our old people? You have to help those migrants who need help. Anyone who doesn't behave like a guest has lost their right to be a guest. We also have to talk about the Convention on Human Rights. We had a problem in Kapfenberg with a Chechen criminal who couldn't be deported after imprisonment. He was on the loose. That's a catastrophe, people don't understand that.