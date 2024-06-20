Bruck's head of town:
“I was brave and pulled the ripcord”
On Tuesday evening, the district town of Bruck an der Mur caused a sensation: the tense financial situation led to a so-called budget freeze. How did this come about? Mayor Andrea Winkelmeier explains in an interview with "Krone".
The day after the budget freeze was announced, Bruck's opposition was up in arms: the ÖVP and FPÖ spoke of "years of red mismanagement", while the Greens accused those responsible in the SPÖ of "ignoring the potential for savings". However, after many discussions with the population, Andrea Winkelmeier felt that her decision was fully vindicated: "It's about raising awareness. I was brave and pulled the ripcord," said the mayor of Styria's fourth largest city to the "Krone" newspaper.
"The city is not broke, it can do its core tasks"
Why the "warning shot", which is anything but commonplace for Styria? "Because things have become difficult. Nevertheless, the city is not broke, it can carry out its core tasks." Everything that is not part of these tasks falls under the spending freeze. "This affects one or two events, subsidies or economic development, which will be paid out again when the cash flow is restored," explains the head of Bruck.
The lockdown will remain in place until mid-August for the time being, then we will look further. "We will put together a package of measures by the next municipal council meeting."
Budget freeze also in Fohnsdorf
A budget freeze has also recently been introduced in Fohnsdorf (Murtal district). The town is currently without a mayor, and the SPÖ wants to present a successor to Mario Lipus in the next few days. He resigned unexpectedly last week after less than a year in office.
The municipal council meeting a few days ago was broken off. The opposition (ÖVP, FPÖ, KPÖ) has now convened a special municipal council, but no date has yet been set. "We can't wait, there are important decisions to be made," says Volkart Kienzl (ÖVP), who sharply criticizes the "lack of leadership".
The deputy mayor admits that the income and expenditure situation has become difficult for all municipalities. "But for those whose financial situation was already strained and who have no reserves, the situation is even worse."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
