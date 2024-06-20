“I was brave and pulled the ripcord”

"The city is not broke, it can do its core tasks"

Why the "warning shot", which is anything but commonplace for Styria? "Because things have become difficult. Nevertheless, the city is not broke, it can carry out its core tasks." Everything that is not part of these tasks falls under the spending freeze. "This affects one or two events, subsidies or economic development, which will be paid out again when the cash flow is restored," explains the head of Bruck.