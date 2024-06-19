African sounds provided the rhythm

"Like a family"

Probably the biggest stroke of luck for the Salinenstädter was the signing of the two Nigerians Oluwatosin Ayetigbo and Azeez Akinyemi as well as the Burundian Don Maniradukunda. "We saw them for the first time at an amateur tournament, they were looking for a new team," explains Kraft. A scouting trip that paid off. Ayetigbo scored 37 goals in the league, won the "crown shooting boot" and has now also been able to prove himself successfully in the Salzburg League. Akinyemi and Maniradukunda quickly became important mainstays.